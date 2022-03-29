Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing. Photo: May Tse
Secretary for the Environment Wong Kam-sing. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong environment chief proposes halving time for assessing impact of construction projects to combat sluggish housing supply

  • Secretary for Environment Wong Kam-sing proposes shortening duration of ecological impact assessments to between 18 and 24 months
  • Other proposed changes include creation of central database to consolidate environmental and ecological data for land surveys

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 12:30am, 29 Mar, 2022

