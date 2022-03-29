Authorities have been urging older Hongkongers to get vaccinated. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong is now providing free home vaccination services for the elderly and disabled. How does it work and who can apply?
- Government to start vaccinating homebound residents in need, following Hong Kong Council of Social Service’s pilot programme offering free Sinovac jabs
- Residents or their family members can call HKCSS’s hotline to register, while those over 70 can also sign up for government scheme via its website
