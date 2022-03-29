Chief Executive Carrie Lam receives a team of traditional Chinese medicine experts from the mainland on Tuesday morning. Photo: RTHK
Coronavirus: team of mainland traditional Chinese medicine specialists to advise Hong Kong on Covid treatments, infection control in elderly care homes
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam and local health officials received the team of seven specialists at the Shenzhen Bay border point on Tuesday morning
- Lam says the government hopes the experts can help authorities better apply traditional medicine in treating Covid-19 patients and speeding up their recovery
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Chief Executive Carrie Lam receives a team of traditional Chinese medicine experts from the mainland on Tuesday morning. Photo: RTHK