Residents are screened for Covid-19 at a mobile testing centre in Sha Tin. Photo: Dickson Lee
Residents are screened for Covid-19 at a mobile testing centre in Sha Tin. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms 7,596 Covid-19 cases, 151 deaths as health experts warn of rebound in infections ahead of holidays

  • University of Hong Kong data on real-time ‘effective reproductive number’ for local Covid-19 cases shows 21.7 per cent rise from 0.364 on March 17 to 0.443 on March 21
  • Pandemic adviser Professor David Hui says infection numbers could rebound if there are more public gatherings during the coming holidays in April

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 5:33pm, 29 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents are screened for Covid-19 at a mobile testing centre in Sha Tin. Photo: Dickson Lee
Residents are screened for Covid-19 at a mobile testing centre in Sha Tin. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE