Residents are screened for Covid-19 at a mobile testing centre in Sha Tin. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms 7,596 Covid-19 cases, 151 deaths as health experts warn of rebound in infections ahead of holidays
- University of Hong Kong data on real-time ‘effective reproductive number’ for local Covid-19 cases shows 21.7 per cent rise from 0.364 on March 17 to 0.443 on March 21
- Pandemic adviser Professor David Hui says infection numbers could rebound if there are more public gatherings during the coming holidays in April
