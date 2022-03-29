More than 70 per cent of Hong Kong’s frontline teachers are opposed to resuming in-person classes as early as mid-April, according to a survey. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: more than 70 per cent of Hong Kong teachers oppose resuming in-person classes from mid-April over infection fears, survey finds
- Of the 1,348 educators polled by the Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers, 85 per cent say resumption should be based on daily number of infections
- Educators will feel the risk of infection is still high even if caseload is in three digits, federation chief Wong Kam-leung says
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
More than 70 per cent of Hong Kong’s frontline teachers are opposed to resuming in-person classes as early as mid-April, according to a survey. Photo: May Tse