Under the vaccine pass scheme, those entering 19 types of premises must have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Felix Wong
Under the vaccine pass scheme, those entering 19 types of premises must have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong urged to allow antibody serology test results as proof of prior Covid-19 infection, ease vaccine pass concerns

  • Residents unable to register previous infections on self-reporting system have expressed concern about getting vaccinated too soon after recovery
  • Medical experts say antibody serology tests are an effective way to prove a prior infection and assess overall number of positive cases in Hong Kong

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 8:56am, 30 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Under the vaccine pass scheme, those entering 19 types of premises must have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Felix Wong
Under the vaccine pass scheme, those entering 19 types of premises must have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE