More care homes in Hong Kong will be asked to join a scheme to improve on their ventilation conditions, to help prevent another deadly Covid-19 outbreak at elderly facilities. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: task force urges Hong Kong care homes to join scheme to improve on ventilation, after deadly Covid-19 outbreak

  • Interdepartmental task force discussed creating better ventilation in elderly facilities so prevent another deadly outbreak
  • Nurses to follow up with checks and provide training for care home staff

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 11:53pm, 29 Mar, 2022

