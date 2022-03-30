Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam acknowledged on Wednesday that strict anti-pandemic measures had spurred some talent to leave the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam acknowledged on Wednesday that strict anti-pandemic measures had spurred some talent to leave the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader concedes anti-pandemic measures contributed to brain drain, vows to uphold city’s international status

  • Carrie Lam reveals she had a virtual meeting with diplomats and representatives of the business community, saying she ‘fully understands their anxiety’
  • Insisting ‘no one’ cares more about Hong Kong’s international status, Lam says she will try to strike a balance between business concerns and anti-pandemic efforts

Lilian Cheng and Gigi Choy

Updated: 1:49pm, 30 Mar, 2022

