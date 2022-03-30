Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has urged society to be more positive for the public to be confident in the government and maintain mental wellness in order to fight the epidemic. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong confirms 6,981 new infections, 135 deaths, marking 5th straight day with caseload of under 10,000
- Of the latest cases, five are imported while the rest are locally transmitted
- Carrie Lam says while Hong Kong is ‘relatively successful’ in combating Covid-19, fifth wave of infections has been difficult to control
