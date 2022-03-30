People suffering from allergies should not be afraid of Covid-19 vaccines, Hong Kong medical experts have said. Photo: May Tse
Those with allergies should not fear Covid-19 vaccines, Hong Kong medical experts say, citing poll showing few suffer adverse reactions
- Eight out of 161 people with allergies said they suffered adverse reactions after receiving at least one dose, according to Hong Kong Allergy Association survey
- Those who were polled either had eczema, allergic rhinitis, drug or food allergies, asthma or anaphylaxis
