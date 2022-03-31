Volunteers pack kits of rapid Covid-19 tests, masks and medicine set to be distributed to Hong Kong residents from Saturday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus Hong Kong: government considering mass at-home testing exercise to help ‘gauge infection situation’
- ‘Since we are distributing rapid antigen tests in the anti-epidemic service bags, we would like to explore whether we can make use of this convenient and accurate tool,’ city leader Carrie Lam says
- A source said the mass at-home testing would serve as a ‘voluntary and supplementary’ measure, and would not replace an official universal screening exercise
