Environmental activists are divided about the rising levels of waste generated during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong’s only clinical waste incinerator struggles with sharp increase in refuse created by surge in Covid-19 infections

  • Refuse buried in Tuen Mun landfill as daily medical waste levels reach twice the capacity of city’s only designated incinerator
  • Several activists express concerns about plastic waste from Covid-19 test kits, while others say public health comes first

