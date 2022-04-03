Homeless Hongkongers wait for vaccination at the SoCO office in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Homeless Hongkongers wait for vaccination at the SoCO office in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Vaccinating Hong Kong’s homeless: NGO teams up with medical volunteers to offer Covid-19 jabs for street sleepers

  • Many homeless aren’t vaccinated because they lack access to information or medical consultation, while others have simply ‘given up on themselves’
  • Medecins Sans Frontieres Hong Kong volunteers join effort to vaccinate underprivileged residents

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 8:00am, 3 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Homeless Hongkongers wait for vaccination at the SoCO office in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
Homeless Hongkongers wait for vaccination at the SoCO office in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Yik Yeung -man
READ FULL ARTICLE