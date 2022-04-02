The global population of black-faced spoonbills has reached an all-time high of more than 6,000 for the first time. Photo: May Tse
Black-faced spoonbills could be removed from endangered animals list in 2 years: Hong Kong environmental group
- Global population of iconic migratory birds reaches all-time high of more than 6,000 for the first time
- Species of migratory waterbird, currently classified as endangered, plays important role in Hong Kong’s conservation efforts
