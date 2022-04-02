At the height of the fifth wave, Hong Kong’s hospitals were overwhelmed, with the elderly bearing the brunt of infections citywide. Photo: Felix Wong
‘My father might have lived’: families of Hong Kong’s Covid-19 victims urge hospitals to prioritise most vulnerable patients
- Long queues at hospitals put off some elderly patients who chose to go home, only to die later
- Expert agrees more lives could be saved if hospitals gave priority to those who need help most
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
