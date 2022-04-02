Hong Kong is still in the midst of a fifth wave of Covid-19, with daily caseloads dipping but still in the thousands. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong is still in the midst of a fifth wave of Covid-19, with daily caseloads dipping but still in the thousands. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: ‘test yourselves 3 days in a row next week’ – Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam urges residents to use rapid kits for better picture of health crisis

  • Chief executive says exercise voluntary but appeals to residents to join and report positive results, arguing this will provide authorities with a clearer picture of situation
  • She stresses compulsory universal testing still on the cards

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Chris Lau and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 12:42pm, 2 Apr, 2022

