Coronavirus: ‘test yourselves 3 days in a row next week’ – Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam urges residents to use rapid kits for better picture of health crisis
- Chief executive says exercise voluntary but appeals to residents to join and report positive results, arguing this will provide authorities with a clearer picture of situation
- She stresses compulsory universal testing still on the cards
Hong Kong is still in the midst of a fifth wave of Covid-19, with daily caseloads dipping but still in the thousands. Photo: Edmond So