Most deaths amid Hong Kong’s fifth wave involve the elderly, who have the lowest vaccination rate among the population. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: family members’ objections pose roadblock for Hong Kong’s home vaccination service, up to 20 per cent of bookings cancelled last minute

  • Hong Kong Council of Social Service says it has encountered cases where a booking was made but a relative shows up on the day of the service to voice disapproval
  • Other cancellation reasons include elderly residents testing positive for Covid-19, or reporting high-blood pressure

Leung Pak-hei
Updated: 3:50pm, 2 Apr, 2022

