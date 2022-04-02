Most deaths amid Hong Kong’s fifth wave involve the elderly, who have the lowest vaccination rate among the population. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: family members’ objections pose roadblock for Hong Kong’s home vaccination service, up to 20 per cent of bookings cancelled last minute
- Hong Kong Council of Social Service says it has encountered cases where a booking was made but a relative shows up on the day of the service to voice disapproval
- Other cancellation reasons include elderly residents testing positive for Covid-19, or reporting high-blood pressure
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Most deaths amid Hong Kong’s fifth wave involve the elderly, who have the lowest vaccination rate among the population. Photo: Jelly Tse