Tong Xiaolin (centre) and his team visited two residential care homes for the elderly. Photo: SCMP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong urged to use traditional Chinese medicine more widely for treating Covid-19 patients recovering at home
- Head of a group of experts who arrived in Hong Kong this week says city should follow the ‘easy to use’, ‘easy to implement’, ‘easy to access’ approach to Chinese medicine
- Tong Xiaolin and his team earlier visited two care homes for the elderly to learn about the measures taken in response to the fifth wave of infections
