Tong Xiaolin (centre) and his team visited two residential care homes for the elderly. Photo: SCMP
Tong Xiaolin (centre) and his team visited two residential care homes for the elderly. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong urged to use traditional Chinese medicine more widely for treating Covid-19 patients recovering at home

  • Head of a group of experts who arrived in Hong Kong this week says city should follow the ‘easy to use’, ‘easy to implement’, ‘easy to access’ approach to Chinese medicine
  • Tong Xiaolin and his team earlier visited two care homes for the elderly to learn about the measures taken in response to the fifth wave of infections

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Elizabeth Cheung
Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 12:06am, 3 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Tong Xiaolin (centre) and his team visited two residential care homes for the elderly. Photo: SCMP
Tong Xiaolin (centre) and his team visited two residential care homes for the elderly. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE