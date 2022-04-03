Volunteers distribute anti-epidemic packages to households across the city. Photo: Jelly Tse
Volunteers distribute anti-epidemic packages to households across the city. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong confirms 3,709 new Covid- 19 cases as senior officials vow to step up use of traditional Chinese medicine to treat patients

  • City leader Carrie Lam says health authorities slow to adopt traditional Chinese medicine due to predominance of Western treatments among public medical sector
  • Authorities continue distribution of anti-epidemic packages, Lam says more will be available for those in need from April 6

Nadia Lam and Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 4:56pm, 3 Apr, 2022

