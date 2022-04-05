Paper offerings resembling passports, mainland travel permits as well as flight and train tickets have become the most sought-after items during this year’s Ching Ming Festival. Photo: Nora Tam
Hongkongers’ unfulfilled wanderlust spill into paper offerings this Ching Ming Festival, while some sweep tombs amid Covid restrictions

  • Offerings resembling mainland travel permits, passports and flight tickets among the most popular items
  • Grave-sweepers visit tombs in small groups, while others have done away with making the trip altogether with the fifth wave of coronavirus infections

Fiona Sun
Updated: 4:53pm, 5 Apr, 2022

