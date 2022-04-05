Biodegradable plastic products, if not disposed of properly, could have worse consequences than their conventional counterparts. Photo: Nora Tam
Saving the earth? Biodegradable plastics can actually cause harm, says Hong Kong green group
- Research by The Green Earth found biodegradable plastic products could be worse than conventional ones if not disposed of properly
- They have specific conditions for decomposition, many of which might not be achievable in Hong Kong
Topic | Environment
Biodegradable plastic products, if not disposed of properly, could have worse consequences than their conventional counterparts. Photo: Nora Tam