Volunteers pack anti-epidemic supply kits to be used in a mass at-home testing exercise later this week. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus Hong Kong: residents who test positive in mass voluntary screening can isolate at home, provided their houses are suitable, officials say
- However, if a patient’s living environment is too crowded, or is also home to high-risk people, they will still be required to go to a government isolation facility
- City leader Carrie Lam also said the voluntary at-home testing exercise would provide a snapshot of the pandemic, while also identifying asymptomatic cases and cutting off transmission chains
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
