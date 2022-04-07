People queue at the Kowloon Bay Sports Centre to receive the BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine earlier this year. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong government advisers recommend seniors get fourth shot of Covid-19 vaccine as city confirms 2,644 new infections
- An expert panel found that three doses of vaccine were ‘highly effective in reducing hospitalisations and death’, but residents aged 60 and up should receive a fourth for better protection
- The experts also said they had ‘no objection’ to a proposal to allow recipients of other vaccines – such as ones for seasonal flu – to get Covid-19 jabs on the same visit
