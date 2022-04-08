Medical experts have urged Hong Kong parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: more Hong Kong children suffering from ‘worrying’ inflammation condition after recovering from Covid-19 infection, experts warn

  • Since early March, 13 children diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, which can cause high fever, skin rash, diarrhoea two to five weeks after recovering from Covid-19
  • Experts urge parents to watch out for symptoms after their children recover from Covid-19, and get youngsters vaccinated as soon as possible

Nadia Lam

Updated: 8:00am, 8 Apr, 2022

