The mass Covid-19 testing scheme is voluntary, and residents who test positive can choose to register their results online. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: hurdles for Hong Kong voluntary mass testing amid scepticism from some, elderly’s uncertainty with online system
- Many among the elderly are unsure how to use the government’s online self-reporting platform, others find the scheme futile
- Chief Executive Carrie Lam had called for Hongkongers to take part in a three-day self-testing drive from April 8 to 10
