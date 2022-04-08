People show up to receive Sinovac Covid-19 jabs at a community vaccination centre in Tsing Yi. Photo: May Tse
People show up to receive Sinovac Covid-19 jabs at a community vaccination centre in Tsing Yi. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus Hong Kong: seniors can start getting fourth doses of Covid vaccine immediately, with no need to book ahead

  • Civil service minister Patrick Nip says seniors who received their third dose at least three months ago can simply walk into vaccination venues to get their fourth doses from Friday
  • He also noted with concern that a lack of bookings at vaccination centres had left the city’s inoculation campaign running at a mere one-third capacity

Elizabeth Cheung and Sammy Heung

Updated: 12:33pm, 8 Apr, 2022

