People show up to receive Sinovac Covid-19 jabs at a community vaccination centre in Tsing Yi. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus Hong Kong: seniors can start getting fourth doses of Covid vaccine immediately, with no need to book ahead
- Civil service minister Patrick Nip says seniors who received their third dose at least three months ago can simply walk into vaccination venues to get their fourth doses from Friday
- He also noted with concern that a lack of bookings at vaccination centres had left the city’s inoculation campaign running at a mere one-third capacity
