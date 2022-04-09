Hong Kong authorities have been urged to give more support to mentally vulnerable groups and relax some social-distancing rules to ease residents’ feelings of anxiety. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong suicide watch: calls to helpline soar as experts warn city is heading for record number of deaths
- Ongoing pandemic restrictions leave many feeling anxious, depressed and isolated, experts say
- Concerns rise for elderly Hongkongers who miss visits from family members, social activities
Topic | Mental health
