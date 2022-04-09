Hong Kong authorities have been urged to give more support to mentally vulnerable groups and relax some social-distancing rules to ease residents’ feelings of anxiety. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong authorities have been urged to give more support to mentally vulnerable groups and relax some social-distancing rules to ease residents’ feelings of anxiety. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong suicide watch: calls to helpline soar as experts warn city is heading for record number of deaths

  • Ongoing pandemic restrictions leave many feeling anxious, depressed and isolated, experts say
  • Concerns rise for elderly Hongkongers who miss visits from family members, social activities

Topic |   Mental health
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:00am, 9 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong authorities have been urged to give more support to mentally vulnerable groups and relax some social-distancing rules to ease residents’ feelings of anxiety. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong authorities have been urged to give more support to mentally vulnerable groups and relax some social-distancing rules to ease residents’ feelings of anxiety. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE