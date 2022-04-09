Parents queue with their children outside a community vaccination centre in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: head of Hong Kong government committee on vaccines urges ‘hardliner’ parents to get children jabbed, with in-person classes to resume
- Professor Lau Yu-lung also says school principals and teachers have a duty to build trust with parents and communicate importance of vaccines
- Expert estimates at least 140,000 children aged between three and 11 in city remain unvaccinated
