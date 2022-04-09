Hong Kong’s most recent seven-day rolling average of Covid-19 deaths per 1 million people stands at 13.85, still topping the global chart. Photo: Jelly Tse
Why is Hong Kong’s coronavirus death rate so high? Breaking down fatalities by age and vaccination status
- City’s most recent seven-day rolling average of Covid-19 deaths per 1 million people stands at 13.85, still topping the global chart
- Leader Carrie Lam says fatality rate among confirmed cases might be lower than official record due to undetected infections
