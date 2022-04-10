City leader Carrie Lam has said plans to resume in-person teaching at schools will be unveiled later in the week. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to reveal plans to ease social-distancing curbs, return to schools in coming week
- City leader Carrie Lam reminds residents to observe social distancing, test themselves as more people venture outside amid recent good weather
- Housing complexes used as isolation facilities could be made residential areas again, Lam says, but authorities will need to review supply of quarantine rooms first
