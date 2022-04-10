City leader Carrie Lam has said plans to resume in-person teaching at schools will be unveiled later in the week. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to reveal plans to ease social-distancing curbs, return to schools in coming week

  • City leader Carrie Lam reminds residents to observe social distancing, test themselves as more people venture outside amid recent good weather
  • Housing complexes used as isolation facilities could be made residential areas again, Lam says, but authorities will need to review supply of quarantine rooms first

Nadia Lam and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 12:53pm, 10 Apr, 2022

City leader Carrie Lam has said plans to resume in-person teaching at schools will be unveiled later in the week. Photo: Handout
