Researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong have developed a test for long Covid. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong team develops test for long Covid so recovered patients can tell if trouble lies ahead
- Analysis of stool sample can tell if patients have gut issues that indicate lingering symptoms, according to study
- Infectious diseases expert cautions that CUHK studies were too small-scale, further checks needed
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong have developed a test for long Covid. Photo: Shutterstock