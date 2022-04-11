As of Friday, only 52 per cent of those aged 60 or above in Hong Kong had received two doses of the BioNTech vaccine or three doses of the Sinovac one. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus Hong Kong: give elderly in care homes BioNTech vaccine instead of Sinovac to better protect them, patients’ concern group says
- German-made BioNTech offers more effective protection in a shorter span of time, says Patients and Healthcare Professionals Rights Association
- Numbers could jump in coming weeks, it warns, pointing to approaching Easter holiday and expected easing of social-distance measures on April 21
