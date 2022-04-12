A total of 3,128 people tested positive for Covid-19 during a three-day voluntary mass screening drive in Hong Kong, health authorities have revealed. Photo: Nora Tam
A total of 3,128 people tested positive for Covid-19 during a three-day voluntary mass screening drive in Hong Kong, health authorities have revealed. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong / Health & Environment

Coronavirus: 3,128 people tested positive in Hong Kong’s voluntary mass screening drive as city confirms 1,433 new infections

  • Number of infections detected during three-day at-home screening drive lower than expected but still ‘satisfactory’, medical expert from Chinese University says
  • Lower figure could mean fewer invisible chains of transmission as fifth wave of infections waning, but more likely that not enough residents took part, he adds

Elizabeth CheungSammy HeungKathleen Magramo
Elizabeth Cheung Sammy Heung and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 5:12pm, 12 Apr, 2022

