Health authorities have requested a medical centre in charge of a vaccine outreach service to submit a report after a school pupil was administered an empty syringe in early April. Photo: AP
Health authorities have requested a medical centre in charge of a vaccine outreach service to submit a report after a school pupil was administered an empty syringe in early April. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong authorities probe blunder by medical centre after child receives empty syringe

  • Initial investigation by Department of Health finds incident occurred in early April during vaccine outreach service at school in Tin Shui Wai
  • Respiratory medicine expert says little risk of serious medical consequences from blunder

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 8:57pm, 12 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Health authorities have requested a medical centre in charge of a vaccine outreach service to submit a report after a school pupil was administered an empty syringe in early April. Photo: AP
Health authorities have requested a medical centre in charge of a vaccine outreach service to submit a report after a school pupil was administered an empty syringe in early April. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE