Health authorities have requested a medical centre in charge of a vaccine outreach service to submit a report after a school pupil was administered an empty syringe in early April. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong authorities probe blunder by medical centre after child receives empty syringe
- Initial investigation by Department of Health finds incident occurred in early April during vaccine outreach service at school in Tin Shui Wai
- Respiratory medicine expert says little risk of serious medical consequences from blunder
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
Health authorities have requested a medical centre in charge of a vaccine outreach service to submit a report after a school pupil was administered an empty syringe in early April. Photo: AP