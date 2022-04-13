Heng King House at Lai King Estate was among the developments temporarily converted into community isolation facilities for coronavirus patients. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong: government to release 5,500 housing units set aside as isolation facilities as fifth wave slows

  • City leader Carrie Lam says the city has increased its isolation capacity, and no longer needs the public and transitional housing units to accommodate patients
  • Housing chief Frank Chan says setting aside the units had affected thousands of households, and authorities have compensated 12,000 people for inconvenience

Tony Cheung and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 12:48pm, 13 Apr, 2022

