Heng King House at Lai King Estate was among the developments temporarily converted into community isolation facilities for coronavirus patients. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong: government to release 5,500 housing units set aside as isolation facilities as fifth wave slows
- City leader Carrie Lam says the city has increased its isolation capacity, and no longer needs the public and transitional housing units to accommodate patients
- Housing chief Frank Chan says setting aside the units had affected thousands of households, and authorities have compensated 12,000 people for inconvenience
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
