Hong Kong has seen tough social-distancing rules in place amid a fifth and worst-ever wave of Covid-19. Photo: Bloomberg
breaking | Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s easing of social-distancing rules ‘to begin with extension of dine-in services to 10pm, reopening of gyms, beauty parlours, sports venues’
- Curbs that have been in place for months amid a fifth Covid-19 wave to be eased in phases
- Bars and beaches to remain closed for now
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong has seen tough social-distancing rules in place amid a fifth and worst-ever wave of Covid-19. Photo: Bloomberg