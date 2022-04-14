Government environment advisers recommend that Hong Kong increase the shopping bag levy and ban the sale and distribution of single-use plastics within three years to overhaul the management of the waste. Photo: Edmond So
Long-awaited report on plastic waste management in Hong Kong recommends banning single-use plastics in next three years

  • Council for Sustainable Development releases report after public consultation that involved 2,600 participants and 9.400 submissions
  • Doubling levy for plastic shopping bags and ban on free umbrella covers are among 24 recommendations

Ezra Cheung

Updated: 11:05pm, 14 Apr, 2022

