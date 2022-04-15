An elderly resident receives a Sinovac jab. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: applications to open on Tuesday for Hong Kong home vaccination scheme aimed at elderly and disabled
- Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip also says authorities will approach unvaccinated elderly residents through four channels
- Those aged 70 or above or who are disabled can sign up on a designated online platform for home jabs, and officers will start visits from April 26
