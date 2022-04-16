Police officers patrol the dry bed of Lower Shing Mun Reservoir on Friday morning in a joint operation with the Water Supplies Department. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong hiking tragedies: veteran climber warns hordes flocking outdoors not to ignore hazards just for that perfect selfie

  • Hikers have been scaling down steep cliffside at drought-hit reservoir, scene of two mishaps
  • Choose trails to match your fitness level, have proper equipment, says mountaineer Chung Kin-man

Christy Leung
Updated: 1:00pm, 16 Apr, 2022

