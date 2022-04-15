Hong Kong residents will be able to enjoy more outings and social gatherings from April 21 onwards. Photo: Felix Wong
Explainer |
Can we go out now? What you can and can’t do when Hong Kong eases social-distancing curbs on April 21
- Hong Kong will relax social-distancing measures for select businesses, with gyms, beauty salons, cinemas and places of worship among premises set to reopen
- But new measures will include various testing, vaccination requirements for patrons and venue employees
Topic | Hong Kong social distancing
Hong Kong residents will be able to enjoy more outings and social gatherings from April 21 onwards. Photo: Felix Wong