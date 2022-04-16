Hong Kong will ease social-distancing curbs from April 21, including an extension of dine-in hours for restaurants. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: ‘Hong Kong’s easing of social-distancing curbs may trigger rebound in infections, but impact unlikely to be worrying’

  • Further opening up will depend on number of factors, such as virus reproduction rate, daily caseloads, positive results from lockdown operations, experts add
  • Decline in daily caseload expected to slow once more activities are allowed, but spike in new infections not likely, says Professor Yuen Kwok-yung

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 12:00pm, 16 Apr, 2022

