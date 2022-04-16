Rapid testing could be used to guarantee access to large-scale events and high-risk locations, Hong Kong’s health chief has said. Photo: Felix Wong
Rapid testing could be used to guarantee access to large-scale events and high-risk locations, Hong Kong’s health chief has said. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: health minister says widespread rapid testing could be ‘way out’ as city set to ease social-distancing curbs

  • Health minister Sophia Chan says rapid testing could be implemented more widely, cites daily use among school students and care home residents
  • Chan warns Hongkongers to avoid crowded places during Easter break, despite confidence in government’s ability to handle possible Covid-19 rebound

William Yiu and Cannix Yau

Updated: 4:15pm, 16 Apr, 2022

