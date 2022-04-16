Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan. Photo: Edmond So
Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong health minister dismisses concerns over toughened law for pet owners who refuse to give up animals for disease-control purposes

  • Sophia Chan says aim of amendment is to control disease should evidence exist suggesting animal-to-human transmission has taken place
  • Under revised law, owners who refuse order face fines of up to HK$10,000 and six months’ jail

Topic |   Hong Kong healthcare and hospitals
Leung Pak-hei
Leung Pak-hei

Updated: 8:08pm, 16 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan. Photo: Edmond So
Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE