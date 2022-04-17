Visitors enjoy a day out on Cheung Chau on Sunday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Visitors enjoy a day out on Cheung Chau on Sunday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong reports 747 new infections, fewest Covid-linked deaths in nearly 2 months, as residents enjoy Easter break

  • Of the latest cases, 11 were imported while the rest were locally transmitted; health authorities also report 29 Covid-linked deaths
  • Residents pack major retail centres, go hiking in countryside or visit geoparks and outlying islands

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Gigi ChoyRachel Yeo
Gigi Choy and Rachel Yeo

Updated: 5:31pm, 17 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors enjoy a day out on Cheung Chau on Sunday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Visitors enjoy a day out on Cheung Chau on Sunday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE