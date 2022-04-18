Experts are still concerned over low vaccination rates among the city’s younger residents. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: Hong Kong expert warns of significant rise in post-Covid inflammatory syndrome in children, calls for parents to get young ones vaccinated ahead of in-person classes
- Leading paediatrician says vaccines effective in reducing chance of MIS-C by 90 per cent
- Another expert on same radio show says rebound in cases expected from Easter break, but consequences not serious as most have natural protection from recovery
