Experts are still concerned over low vaccination rates among the city’s younger residents. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong expert warns of significant rise in post-Covid inflammatory syndrome in children, calls for parents to get young ones vaccinated ahead of in-person classes

  • Leading paediatrician says vaccines effective in reducing chance of MIS-C by 90 per cent
  • Another expert on same radio show says rebound in cases expected from Easter break, but consequences not serious as most have natural protection from recovery

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Nadia Lam
Nadia Lam

Updated: 2:52pm, 18 Apr, 2022

