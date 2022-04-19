The government hopes to roll out first vaccine jabs for targeted residents across all 18 districts within a month. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: at-home vaccination bookings open for Hong Kong elderly and disabled, with target to cover all 18 districts in a month

  • Leading health expert calls on authorities to expand scheme to include German-produced BioNTech jab
  • Unvaccinated residents aged 70 or above and those with disabilities can register for service online or by a hotline that operates from 9am to 8pm daily

Nadia Lam
Updated: 1:07pm, 19 Apr, 2022

