The government hopes to roll out first vaccine jabs for targeted residents across all 18 districts within a month. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: at-home vaccination bookings open for Hong Kong elderly and disabled, with target to cover all 18 districts in a month
- Leading health expert calls on authorities to expand scheme to include German-produced BioNTech jab
- Unvaccinated residents aged 70 or above and those with disabilities can register for service online or by a hotline that operates from 9am to 8pm daily
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
