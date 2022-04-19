The product possibly contaminated with salmonella is the Kinder Happy Moments Mini Mix 162g with a best-before date of July 7 and July 8. Photo: Handout
Kinder global recall: fifth item in chocolate line, possibly contaminated with salmonella, detected in Hong Kong

  • Belgium-made products imported into Hong Kong have a best-before date of July 7 and July 8
  • Products, intended for export to mainland China, are still being stored inside warehouse and have not entered local market

Sammy Heung
Updated: 11:43pm, 19 Apr, 2022

