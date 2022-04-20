Parents take their children to receive a BioNTech shot at the Children Community Vaccination Centre at Hong Kong Children’s Hospital in Kai Tak. Photo: Jelly Tse
Parents take their children to receive a BioNTech shot at the Children Community Vaccination Centre at Hong Kong Children’s Hospital in Kai Tak. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus Hong Kong: infections rebound slightly to 668 after falling steadily for more than week

  • But Dr Albert Au from Centre for Health Protection says still too early to discern any trend
  • Some residents also report difficulty obtaining the new QR code for recovered cases that allows entry into areas covered by vaccine pass

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 5:38pm, 20 Apr, 2022

