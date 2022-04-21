Recovered residents must submit their Hong Kong identity card and the month of their Covid-19 infection or discharge from hospital to obtain the electronic proof. Photo: Felix Wong
Recovered residents must submit their Hong Kong identity card and the month of their Covid-19 infection or discharge from hospital to obtain the electronic proof. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Explainer |
Recovered from Covid-19? How to get electronic proof and use it in Hong Kong’s vaccine pass scheme

  • New QR code, valid for six months, will be seen as equal to one shot of a coronavirus vaccine for the pass scheme
  • A ‘transition period’ until June 30 will allow recovered residents to still use other documents

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Gigi Choy
Gigi Choy

Updated: 2:04pm, 21 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Recovered residents must submit their Hong Kong identity card and the month of their Covid-19 infection or discharge from hospital to obtain the electronic proof. Photo: Felix Wong
Recovered residents must submit their Hong Kong identity card and the month of their Covid-19 infection or discharge from hospital to obtain the electronic proof. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE