Recovered residents must submit their Hong Kong identity card and the month of their Covid-19 infection or discharge from hospital to obtain the electronic proof. Photo: Felix Wong
Explainer |
Recovered from Covid-19? How to get electronic proof and use it in Hong Kong’s vaccine pass scheme
- New QR code, valid for six months, will be seen as equal to one shot of a coronavirus vaccine for the pass scheme
- A ‘transition period’ until June 30 will allow recovered residents to still use other documents
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Recovered residents must submit their Hong Kong identity card and the month of their Covid-19 infection or discharge from hospital to obtain the electronic proof. Photo: Felix Wong