Operators at premises such as beauty parlours have been allowed to reopen for the first time since tough curbs were imposed on January 7. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: from spas and gyms to cinemas and restaurants, Hong Kong residents are raring to go with Covid-19 curbs finally easing

  • Bookings at premises from beauty parlours to restaurants and cinemas surge, as stringent coronavirus restrictions relaxed from April 21
  • ‘We should enjoy our lives right away because you never know when the government will tighten the measures again suddenly’

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Cannix YauTiffany LiangLo Hoi-ying
Updated: 9:19am, 21 Apr, 2022

