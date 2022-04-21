Operators at premises such as beauty parlours have been allowed to reopen for the first time since tough curbs were imposed on January 7. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: from spas and gyms to cinemas and restaurants, Hong Kong residents are raring to go with Covid-19 curbs finally easing
- Bookings at premises from beauty parlours to restaurants and cinemas surge, as stringent coronavirus restrictions relaxed from April 21
- ‘We should enjoy our lives right away because you never know when the government will tighten the measures again suddenly’
